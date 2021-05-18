Share the truth















Can Great Britain take back Prince Harry? They can have Meghan Markle as well. Clearly, the semi-royals are not happy in the United States after having experienced so much persecution. The Crown needs to accept responsibility, take back their wayward children, and we’ll all just call it a mulligan.

The Prince was not happy with all of this freedom stuff we have in the States. He voiced his opinion about the “bonkers” First Amendment with all the contempt of someone who feels obliged to rule over peasants without giving them the voice to have their grievances heard. According to Jonathan Turley:

The media went into a frenzy this weekend when the bonny Prince Harry gave a huge Hurrumpf to the First Amendment. On a show appropriately called “the Armchair Expert,” Harry declared the First Amendment “bonkers” and expressed frustration of how it protects the media in its “feeding frenzy” over his life. Harry’s criticism of the First Amendment can be dismissed as the unfamiliarity of a royal refugee. However, it is actually far more serious than that. Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle have attacked media rights in England and succeeded under the laws of the United Kingdom. They are now joining a growing anti-free speech and free press movement in the United States.

It was a surprise for many to hear Harry lash out at the First Amendment. After all, Harry and Meghan are so woke, they are virtual insomniacs. However, that is the point. The First Amendment no longer holds the inviolate position it once did with the left. Indeed, the First Amendment is now often treated as a danger than a guarantee to a fair and just society. Experts have explained how to evade its limitations to silence others. They have found precisely what Harry discussed in the interview when he noted “you can find a loophole in anything.”

Senator Ted Cruz is concerned for the Prince. After all, our free press has been called many things over recent decades, but this may be the first time the protections of journalists has been called “bonkers,” at least by anyone who isn’t a third world dictator. It’s for this reason that the Senator Tweeted a short statement that should be considered a warning for the woke royal. Those triggered by the First Amendment better stop reading the Constitution at that point. Going further may send them over the edge.

Wait till he finds out what’s in the Second Amendment…. https://t.co/j50WdwZJQa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 18, 2021

“Wait till he finds out what’s in the Second Amendment…” indeed. Cruz, who has built a reputation for snarky remarks to radical leftists who can’t seem to grasp the concepts of freedom, has been a strong Second Amendment advocate his whole career. And as he implied, thinking the First Amendment is “bonkers” means Prince Harry need therapy once he reads about our right to keep and bear arms, a right he’s not used to in his forsaken nation of origin.

Cruz wasn’t the only one lambasting the Prince. Megyn Kelly quoted… someone: “’Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.’ (Lincoln or Twain or someone smarter than Prince Harry.)”

“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.” (Lincoln or Twain or someone smarter than Prince Harry.) https://t.co/CNs6syGB1t — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 17, 2021

Nigel Farage tried to make a bold prediction, but to be fair, his prediction has already come to pass: “For Prince Harry to condemn the USA’s First Amendment shows he has lost the plot. Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond.”

For Prince Harry to condemn the USA's First Amendment shows he has lost the plot. Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 15, 2021

Candace Owens, on the other hand, made a different kind of prediction, saying, “Sunday riddle: How many more Hollywood-style interviews will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give before they finally achieve the privacy they claim to be so desperate for?”

Sunday riddle: How many more Hollywood-style interviews will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give before they finally achieve the privacy they claim to be so desperate for? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 17, 2021

Fellow Brit Piers Morgan had some choice words of his own for Harry. In an article he penned for The Daily Mail, he said:

I didn’t think the world’s most spoiled brats could plunge any lower than their two-hour Oprah whine-athon in which they branded the royals a bunch of horrible uncaring racists without producing a shred of evidence to support their claims, and bitterly attacked the institution of the Monarchy whilst continuing to trade off their royal titles to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

But Harry’s new orgy of unsavoury self-indulgent podcast tripe on was even worse.

The Prince of Compassion used his latest interview (he gives a lot of interviews for a guy who quit Britain to safeguard his privacy, doesn’t he?) to launch an astonishing rant about the terrible ‘genetic pain’ he claims to have suffered at the hands of his awful father, and then said that Prince Charles has only been such a bad parent because he himself had been treated just as badly by HIS parents, the Queen and Prince Philip.

A man who left his home country for the sake of privacy came to America to get into the public spotlight constantly. He then goes to the press to complain about… the press. Meghan Markle is not the crazier one in this relationship.

