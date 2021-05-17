Share the truth















If these were any other vaccines, they would already be off the market.

In fact, they would have been pulled a long time ago. Usually a new drug is withdrawn after 50 deaths, which isn’t typical because the FDA has a strict approval process. The COVID-19 vaccines have been exempted from it, instead being temporarily “authorized” for emergency use.

These vaccines have coincided with 3,544 American deaths and 12,619 serious injuries as of April 23, according to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reports System database ( VAERS , republished “as is” in user-friendly format here ). The flu vaccines by comparison are linked to 20–30 death reports a year, according to Dr. Peter McCullough, and those 20–30 death reports come with considerably more vaccines administered.

This is precisely the kind of thing FDA approval is supposed to prevent. This ugly graph has generated quite a discussion. It is contended that 2021 is up because we vaccinated a lot more people in 2021. How could this contention be proven or disproven? https://t.co/Bn2ylJfHES — Jean Marc Benoit MD (@JeanmarcBenoit) April 1, 2021 Dr. McCullough estimated the flu shot at 195 million people annually, while 153 million have current ly received COVID vaccinations. The disparity […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

