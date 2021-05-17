Share the truth















Play a bit of switcheroo and the details of the alleged assault on Pamela Ahlstedt-Brown in a Louisville, Kentucky, parking lot would be repeated ad nauseam on cable news. Instead, the story has barely escaped the orbit of local coverage.

According to WAVE-TV , Brown, a disabled Army veteran , was leaving a Kroger supermarket last Sunday when she says she was the victim of a racist attack involving a carful of women.

Brown told the TV station she was backing out of a disabled space when the vehicle behind her blocked her in.

“I get out and I say, ‘Do you guys need any help?’ and she said, ‘F*** you, you white b****,’” Brown said.

“I said, ‘Hold on, you don’t even know me,’” Brown said. “I said, ‘That’s fine. If you don’t need anything, that’s fine. I’ll get back in the car.’”

According to Brown, the four black women in the car threw a cup at her and then proceeded to exit the vehicle to assault her.“I mean, they were beating me, and I was in a fetal position, covering my face, making sure they didn’t get my eyes,” she said. The fight was eventually broken up by bystanders, according to Brown; […]

Read the whole story at www.westernjournal.com

Share the truth













