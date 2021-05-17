Share the truth















This audit in Arizona is seriously lighting a fire within MAGA.

Many people feel that they’re finally going to get the answers they’ve been pining for since November 2020.

But on the flip side, this audit is also awakening a great fear in the liberal media, who appear quite nervous that a big can of worms is going to be opened from all of this.

During Steve Bannon’s latest podcast segment, he went off on the biased media for their desperate attempts to discredit the current audit, particularly CBS, who hosted a ridiculous segment that accused the entire audit of being a part of some crazy “QAnon” scheme.

Check it out: It’s outrageous that the media can still be blaming QAnon for the distrust in last year’s election.

I mean, did they not see all the rampant inconsistencies?Or did they see the polls directly after the election where an astounding amount of Americans showed extreme distrust in our election system? With the Georgia Senate runoff elections set for Jan. 5, 2021, a nationwide surveyconducted post-election could provide insights about voter perceptions of fairness in the U.S. election and trust in democratic institutions. Researchers from a university consortium of Northwestern, Harvard, Northeastern and Rutgers surveyed […]

