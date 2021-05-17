Share the truth















VIRTUAL WEB SUMMIT ON JUNE 28, 2021

It is my honor to have been given the opportunity by Dr. Rieko Hayakawa of Japan, a renowned scholar and maritime security expert with over 30 years experience working with Pacific Island Countries, to promote the 9th Pacific Islands Leaders Summit, which will be a virtual event on June 28, 2021. Many countries in this region are represented, but unfortunately the United States has not yet designated our representative.

The most appropriate United States official to coordinate our participation is Admiral John Aquilino of Indo-Pacific Command, based here in Hawaii. He was previously Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet and is eminently knowledgeable in American interests in this region.

STATEMENT BY DR. RIEKO HAYAKAWA

Urgent Appeal for the 9th Island Summit As the ninth Japan-hosted Island Summit approaches, interest in the security of the region has grown dramatically, and the United States, which has had a diminished presence in the region since the end of the Cold War, has taken the lead in promoting security and peace in the region. On the other hand, this month, May 2021, young lives were lost in the Solomon Islands. They were victims of unexploded ordnance left behind by Japan and the United States in the Second World War. We hope that Japan and the United States will take the lead in tackling this problem. Japan is already disposing of unexploded ordnance in Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia, and we hope that Japan will further cooperate with the United States to protect the lives of the islanders. We would like to make an urgent appeal to the United States to participate in this island summit in the form of an observer and to provide a forum to discuss this issue and other areas where the Pacific island countries, the United States and Japan can work together to create a more secure future for the region. 17 May 2021 Indo-Pacific Studies and friends Petitioners (no particular order) Shinichiro Shimokawahara Yoshitaka Takahashi Cleo Paskal (non-resident senior fellow at FDD focusing on the Indo-Pacific region) Mashima Shinji David Ware (Retired U.S. Customs Officer/Analyst, Intel Focus on Pacific, Border & National Security) Rieko Hayakawa (PhD)

Announcement of the Official Logo for the 9th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM9)

The official logo for the 9th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM9), which will be held in the week of 28th June this year, has been selected.

The creator is Ms. Chittraphorn Charbkan, who works as a Coordinator for International Relations (CIR) at Shima City Government, in Mie Prefecture, Japan. The official logo symbolizes the Pacific Ocean connecting Japan and Pacific islands with a palm tree and an island in the blue background. The palm tree and the sun represent number “9” for the 9th PALM meeting. In addition, the semicircles symbolize rias coasts of Shima City, Mie Prefecture, Japan.

The official logo will be used in the events which are recognized to contribute to the promotion of people-to-people exchange and mutual understanding between Japan and Pacific islands countries.

Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM)

Oceania

Japan and Pacific island countries (PICs) are important, longstanding partners, sharing the Pacific Ocean and addressing common challenges. In order to further enhance this partnership with the PICs, Japan has been hosting Summit-level meeting named Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM) every three years since 1997.

Japan and PICs have been building close cooperative relationships, forging the bond of friendship through candid discussion at PALMs. Leaders openly discuss various issues such as the challenges regarding their small size and land distribution over a wide area, distance from major international markets, and the vulnerability to natural disasters and climate change.

Participant countries

Leaders from seventeen countries including Japan take part in PALM.

Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu

AMERICA MUST BE A GOOD NEIGHBOR TO OUR PACIFIC ALLIES

If the United States defaults and does not participate in this forum, we are missing a golden opportunity to work with our friends in this vital region of the world. Even as the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army Navy expands its hegemony throughout the Pacific Basin, America must let our friends here know that our security and theirs coincide.

The 50th State of Hawaii is here in the Pacific as are the current United States territories of Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands [CNMI] and American Samoa. There are three sovereign island nations with Compacts of Free Association [CFA] with the United States: Palau, Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Solomon Islands and Republic of Kiribati have been lured away from recognizing Taiwan and put under the orbit of Beijing. China is rebuilding a satellite tracking station on Tarawa and a landing strip southwest of Hawaii on Canton Island in Kiribati. You can read more about that here:

President Biden, Secretary of Defense Austin, Secretary of State Blinken and the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee need to pay due attention and provide the appropriate high level representative at the 9th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting on June 28, 2021.

As the knowledgeable and authoritative official based here in the region, Admiral Aquilino is herewith called upon to coordinate our American participation.

I recommend that you all follow Dr. Hayakawa in Twitter @riekohayakawa. Yours truly can also be found in Twitter @Mvskoke808.

Previous Articles by David Ware and Dr. Rieko Hayakawa

The United States and Japan must support Australia’s Compact for Pacific Islands

April 30, 2020

Another presidential election in the Pacific at the same time as the US elections

March 10, 2020

Heart of darkness of island society

October 22, 2019

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













