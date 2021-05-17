Share the truth















(AP Photo/file) On Sunday, about a week into a budding war between Israel and Palestine, a CNN contributor in Pakistan by the name of Adeel Raja declared, “The world today needs a Hitler.” Raja has a long history of supporting the late Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, sometimes explicitly mentioning what Hitler did to the Jews — a reference to the unspeakable horrors of the Holocaust.

Raja has deleted the tweet, but Greg Price and Benny Johnson kept the receipts. CNN has yet to issue a formal statement on the matter.

“The world today needs a Hitler,” Raja posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon. Twitter screenshot. Raja’s LinkedIn profile identifies him as a “Freelance Contributor at CNN” and an “Executuve [ sic ] Producer” at ARY News. LinkedIn screenshot. Raja appears to have 54 articles under his byline at CNN, between September 1, 2014, and September 15, 2020. Raja appears to live in Pakistan and his CNN articles focus on Pakistani news. CNN screenshot. While Raja’s Sunday tweet seems particularly noteworthy, considering the conflict between Israel and Palestine, it only represents the latest of an ugly history for Raja.

Other users highlighted many examples of Raja’s horrific pro-Hitler and anti-Semitic tweets, most of which […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

Share the truth













