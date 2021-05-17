Share the truth















FILE – In this May 21, 2020, file photo, rectangle areas designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging social distancing line a city-sanctioned homeless encampment at San Francisco’s Civic Center. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) OAN Newsroom

During the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, 1,300 trailers were purchased by the state from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and were distributed throughout California by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) in an effort to keep the homeless safe during the pandemic. This purchase was estimated to have cost California taxpayers $50 million in total.

However, it is now more than a year later and still 100 plus trailers are sitting unoccupied in parking lots across the city of Los Angeles which is known to hold thousands of homeless residents. The unused trailers were found locked up in a yard next to Dodger stadium and in a lot next to the Los Angeles Zoo.

Firefighters were reportedly seen towing a few of the trailers out of the lot and off to a new site where they plan to be used as mobile COVID-19 vaccination centers.

A spokesperson from the mayor’s office allegedly said that the trailers are too expensive to use because they need […]

Read the whole story at www.oann.com

Share the truth













