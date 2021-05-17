Share the truth















Many inmates in a District of Colombia jail awaiting trial for alleged crimes in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have been placed in “restrictive housing,” a maximum-security designation. The designation amounts to solitary confinement, with the inmates in their cells 22-23 hours a day. That’s according to JustTheNews.com.

The following is an excerpt of the report:

A short drive from the U.S. Capitol, 1,500 inmates are stuck in their jail cells 22 hours a day. Until last month it was 23, and they were also barred from going outside .

A smaller group of inmates may have it even worse: those awaiting trial for alleged crimes in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. They’ve been placed in “restrictive housing,” a maximum-security designation.

The plight of nearby inmates has received surprisingly little attention on Capitol Hill for the better part of a year, since the District of Columbia Department of Corrections issued its “medical stay-in-place” policies for COVID-19 mitigation.

That only changed in late April, and it flipped the partisan script. Rep. James Comer, ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee, demanded better treatment for the inmate population at large, while Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin spoke up for inmates accused […]

Read the whole story at sharylattkisson.com

Share the truth













