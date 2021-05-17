Share the truth















Former Vice President Mike Pence argued in an opinion piece for Fox News on Monday, tax day, that if President Joe Biden’s sock-it-to-American-job-creators tax plan were put in place, it would be a boon to China.

He’s right.

“Under the Trump-Pence administration, we proved that low taxes are the key to creating prosperity for Americans of every background and income group,” Pence wrote .

The passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 was the key.

“Within months, our economy took off like a rocket,” Pence recounted. “America gained more than 7 million new jobs, unemployment plummeted to the lowest rate in 50 years, and more than 10 million people were lifted off of welfare — the largest reduction in poverty in modern history.”

As the old adage goes: “The best anti-poverty program is a job.” Mike Pence: Biden’s China-first tax plan – Americans come last in president’s jobs plan | Fox News https://t.co/Y3oDO6lpfz — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 17, 2021 “Cutting taxes on American employers was a central part of our efforts to bring jobs and factories back home to the United States — and it worked,” Pence explained.“After losing 60,000 factories under the previous two administrations, America gained 12,000 […]

Read the whole story at www.westernjournal.com

Share the truth













