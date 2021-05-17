Share the truth















A suspended New Jersey school nurse is sounding the alarm about the deleterious effects of forcing children to wear face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast, Erin Pein said that she has “witnessed these kids being harmed physically, emotionally and developmentally because of these masks. And I put my job on the line to help and protect them. And it’s time for every teacher who cares about kids, every doctor who took an oath and every nurse who’s a patient advocate to stand up and make a stand and start protecting these kids.”

Pein said that she raised her concerns with the nursing supervisor via email, but the supervisor indicated that the mask mandate would continue in force, and when she then requested to speak to the school superintendent, the nursing supervisor failed to respond to that request.

Pein said that she decided not to wear a mask while working, and she posted a video on a Facebook parent group featuring a nurse showing “how to safely use and reuse a face mask to prevent cross contamination.”

But Pein, who had worked in the Stafford Township School District, said that she was suspended without pay. […]

Read the whole story at justthenews.com

