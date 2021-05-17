Share the truth















Screenshot Youtube Michigan constitutional attorney Matthew Deperno today in a press conference released shocking information — he declared the election machines used in Antrim County, MI have a back door where someone can change results AFTER the election and back date the change. In other words, they can change the election after the fact and no one would be the wiser.

Deperno achieved the impossible in Michigan after the Nov 3rd election by winning a court order to image the servers of election machines in Antrim County, MI. This has led to continuing revelations about the fraudulent nature of the 2020 U.S. general election.

