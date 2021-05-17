Share the truth















Let’s take a few minutes to look ahead to the 2024 presidential race.

A new poll indicates that the Democrats have a big problem: Vice President Kamala Harris is wildly unpopular. Americans disapprove of Harris

YouGov conducted an online poll from May 1st to the 4th, asking 1,500 U.S. adults various questions, including their opinion of Harris. In general, opinions were not very high.

YouGov found that, without taking into account party affiliation, 48 percent of American adults had an unfavorable opinion of Harris compared to only 41 percent who had a favorable opinion of her.

When one breaks those numbers down by party affiliation, though, one realizes that the only reason Harris did that well was because of Democratic participants.

That’s because 74 percent of Democrats said that they viewed Harris favorably. In contrast, an overwhelming 84 percent of Republican and 57 percent of Independent respondents held an unfavorable opinion of Harris.And, in case you were wondering, YouGov reported a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points, which is not enough to save Harris.To put these numbers into perspective, Harris, here, polled worse than former Vice President Mike Pence, despite the fact that Pence was continuously demonized by […]

