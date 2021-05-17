Share the truth















Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke out over the weekend to explain why it was necessary to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the Republican Conference chair with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). He said that the Republican conference chair should not be “reciting Democrat talking points” nor disagreeing with 90% of the party.

“I think we are united now,” Jordan said. “You know … with Congresswoman Cheney, you can’t have a conference chair — a spokesperson for the party — who’s reciting Democrat talking points. You can’t have a conference chair who wants to consistently go after the individual who 74 million Americans voted for. You just can’t have a conference chair who disagrees with 90% of our party, so the replacement of Liz with Elise, I think, is a good move.”

“I think Elise has a proven track record. She’s had President Trump’s support, the … leader of our House Republicans, Mr. McCarthy, Mr. Scalise, has good support within our conference, she’s A-plus with the NRA, endorsed by Susan B. Anthony List, and most importantly … she’s a darn good communicator,” he added. “And we saw that during impeachment a year and a half ago.”

“So, I think she’s going to do […]

Read the whole story at www.lifezette.com

Share the truth













