The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) are doing everything possible to disparage the auditors hired by the Arizona Senate and to try and stop the audit. If they believed in the results of the Election in their County they would be welcoming the audit.

The MCBOS knows their results from the 2020 Election are bogus. They show this every day. They were totally frightened from the first moment that the Arizona Senate mentioned that they wanted to perform an audit of the county’s 2020 Election results. The Democrats, the media, and the biggest ‘Non-Profit’ Democrat entities continue to do all they can to stop the audit.

Now the MCBOS is going to Twitter and is having a press conference to besmirch the Senate’s audit with some more bogus messages and outright lies. They sound pathetic and frightened. If the MCBOS was confident in the results of the 2020 Election in their county they would be welcoming an audit. Their actions show the opposite.

Let’s compare the MCBOS audits with the Senate’s audit and to get at the truth.

