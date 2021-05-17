Share the truth















Decorated veteran and former U.S. Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw may fear some people (and we’re not convinced he does), but the left-wing pantywaists in the ‘mainstream’ media aren’t among those people.

In a fiery interview with NBC hack Chuck Todd on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Crenshaw pushed back mightily on the fake claims made by the media for a week that there is a no-foolin’ ‘GOP civil war’ going on after House Republicans voted to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as Republican conference chair last week, replacing her with New York Rep. Elise Stefanik the following day. Dan Crenshaw doesn’t like Chuck Todd bringing up the fact that he signed onto the Texas lawsuit to toss out swing state votes, then says “you guys in the press” like doing this because they’re “largely liberal.” Todd: “Don’t start that. There’s nothing lazier than that excuse.” pic.twitter.com/FGRS7tF8UL — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 16, 2021 Fox News reports :

While the media has appeared to fawn over Cheney as a truth-teller for speaking out against Trump, Crenshaw said the press has failed to point out that House Republicans voted to keep her as GOP Conference chair following her vote to impeach […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

Share the truth













