New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s tax returns he released on Monday show he sold the rights to his COVID memoir for over $5 million.

$5 million for a book that only sold around 50,000 copies.

American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic came out in mid-October with the virus still going strong in the state.

Crown Publishing gave Cuomo the contract despite investigations into his nursing home mandate at the beginning of the pandemic.

Then we learned Cuomo’s aides kept fudging the nursing home death numbers while he wrote this masterpiece.

The publisher paid Cuomo $3.12 million in 2020. It will give him “an additional $2 million” in the next few years: Cuomo’s financial records indicate that after taxes and expenses, his net gain from that initial payment of $3.12 million was $1.54 million. He has since donated $500,000 to the United Way of New York State to help with pandemic “recovery and vaccination efforts.” The remaining $1 million and change has been placed in a trust for his three daughters. They gave him “the strength and love to make it through the crisis every day,” Cuomo adviser Rich Azzopardi said in a statement. Crown Publishing announced in March it would stop promoting […]

