Share the truth















This is CNN. On Sunday, Twitchy reported that CNN propagandist Adeel Raja issued a tweet calling for “a Hitler,” a very clear anti-Semitic attack. He deleted the tweet, but not before it was liked more than 400 times, Twitchy said. We spotted a screenshot and found that it was actually liked more than 500 times: According to Twitchy, this particular CNN propagandist seems to have had a long-running love affair with the deceased German dictator: The only reason I am supporting Germany in the finals is – Hitler was a German and he did good with those jews! — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) July 12, 2014 Hail Hitler! — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) July 13, 2014 And, Twitchy added, he’s not just a casual contributor: — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 16, 2021 Trending: David Hogg: I’m Going To Keep Wearing A Mask So People Won’t Think I’m A Conservative

And he’s been collecting CNN money for quite some time: Homie has been cashing cnn checks for 8 years. pic.twitter.com/l4AhhMExQa — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 16, 2021 Yeah, it seems CNN has a bit of explaining to do.

On top of that, it seems Twitter also has a bit of explaining to do, […]

Read the whole story at conservativefiringline.com

Share the truth













