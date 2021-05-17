Share the truth















Days after she was ousted from her leadership position in the Republican Party, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) went on Fox News to claim that the 74 million Americans who voted for former President Donald Trump were “misled” and “betrayed.”

Fox News host Chris Wallace confronted Cheney in this interview, asking why she decided to alienate “tens of millions of Republican voters who still support Donald Trump.” Cheney Responds

“Those millions of people that you mention who supported the president have been misled,” Cheney replied, according to Yahoo News . “They’ve been betrayed. And certainly, as we see his continued action to attack our democracy, his continued refusal to accept the results of the last election, you see that ongoing danger.”

“He’s causing people to believe that they can’t count on our electoral process to convey the will of the people,” she added. “We have to be a nation of laws.” Cheney Stands By Attacks On Trump

Cheney stood by her decision to attack Trump, saying that she is “firmly committed to leading this party back to a place where we believe and advocate on behalf of policies and substance.”

“I cannot imagine a more important issue than whether or not the Republican […]

