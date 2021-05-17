Share the truth















AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Joe Biden’s failure to address the migrant crisis is causing even more problems, and at this point, it is difficult to discern the true extent his administration is causing by fumbling this issue. Now, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is diverting a sizeable sum of money intended for important health initiatives to deal with the growing number of migrants at the southern border. The Department of Health and Human Services has diverted more than $2 billion meant for other health initiatives toward covering the cost of caring for unaccompanied immigrant children, as the Biden administration grapples with a record influx of migrants on the southern border. The redirected funds include $850 million that Congress originally allocated to rebuild the nation’s Strategic National Stockpile, the emergency medical reserve strained by the Covid-19 response. Another $850 million is being taken from a pot intended to help expand coronavirus testing, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. The author added: “The reshuffling illustrates the extraordinary financial toll that sheltering more than 20,000 unaccompanied children has taken on the department so far this year.”

