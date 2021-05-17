Share the truth















In a crass, unnecessary, and anti-American statement, Joe Biden took the opportunity of National Police Week to insult police officers. The tasteless and treacherous words of Democrats know no bounds. We’ve gone from “Back the Blue” to “Bash the Blue” in one administration. I’m still DISGUSTED that Biden would use his official Police Week statement to suggest that every Cop is a racist. Democrat hatred for our police is outright REPULSIVE. — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 14, 2021 FNC: “President Biden is marking Police Week with a statement that includes language about the “deep sense of distrust” toward cops by Black and brown Americans and the “trauma” caused by deaths in police custody — a statement described as ‘beyond disappointing’ by one police group. The statements are in stark contrast to those from the overwhelmingly positive proclamations issued by the Trump administration, and even the Obama administration — where a 2016 proclamation included no explicit reference to such controversies and said that cops ‘care deeply about their communities, and together with our partners in law enforcement, we must work to build up our neighborhoods, prevent crime before it happens, and put opportunity within reach for all our people.’ Biden’s […]

