Share the truth















Acting Sec. of Navy Thomas Harker The Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Harker on Monday released a memo outlining his efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the Navy.

The memo serves as a framework for ongoing DEI efforts in the Navy. It directs the Chief Diversity Officer of the Navy, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) Cathy Kessmeier, to lead a Strategic Planning Team and develop an action plan to promote DEI.

“Equal opportunity is the bedrock of our democracy and diversity is one of our greatest strengths; both are critical to the readiness of our Navy and Marine Corps team and, ultimately, to our mission success,” said Harker in the memo.

“Aligned with these guiding principles, it is the policy of the Department of the Navy (DON) to continue making transformative and meaningful steps that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in our policies, programs, and operations across the enterprise. This review will examine both Navy and Marine Corps policies and build on existing efforts within both services,” it said.

The memo also directs Kessmeier oversee and direct a 60-day review of contractors to identify improvements needed to “promote supplier diversity and ensure proper implementation […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Share the truth













