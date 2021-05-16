Share the truth















Pastor Artur Pawlowski was in the news earlier this month for turning away police officers (see video below) who came to shut down his church for being open during the coronavirus pandemic. The pastor in Canada was then arrested on a busy highway and dragged off by a SWAT team along with his brother.

The pastor had been targeted only because he dared to open up his church. Now, the pastor and his brother are out on bail, and they are warning Americans:

The pastor and his brother spoke with media upon their release from jail: “WATCH: Pastor Artur and his brother Dawid released from Remand maximum security detention centre. @kiansimone44 asks what they have to say for his supporters.” Help us fight for Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s civil liberties: https://t.co/5RfUUBxoVx . pic.twitter.com/DdZvtmVrYR — Rebel News […]

