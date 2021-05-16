Share the truth















British radio host Brendan O’Connor confronted atheist Richard Dawkins last week over a controversial comment the world-famous scientist made about babies with Down Syndrome seven years ago.

In the end, O’Connor forced Dawkins into somewhat recanting. What is the background?

Dawkins ignited controversy in August 2014 when he told a woman that it would be “immoral” to birth a child with Down Syndrome.

“Abort it and try again. It would be immoral to bring it into the world if you have the choice,” Dawkins said. @InYourFaceNYer Abort it and try again. It would be immoral to bring it into the world if you have the choice. — Richard Dawkins (@Richard Dawkins) 1408546436.0 Dawkins later explained in a statement : I personally would go further and say that, if your morality is based, as mine is, on a desire to increase the sum of happiness and reduce suffering, the decision to deliberately give birth to a Down baby, when you have the choice to abort it early in the pregnancy, might actually be immoral from the point of view of the child’s own welfare. What happened last week?

O’Connor, who said he has a child with Down Syndrome, directly confronted Dawkins over […]

