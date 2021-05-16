Share the truth















Washington, DC USA 1 7 2021 Democrats have fully embraced the concept of the big lie and now they will be putting on a spectacle to shore it up. They’re set to create a “9/11 style” commission to investigate the so-called “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol.

Nancy Pelosi has long been pushing for this travesty, along with the circus-like atmosphere that it will be given by the media. On Friday, the only remaining obstacle was removed when feckless GOP Rep. John Katko caved.

As the ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee, the New York Republican agreed to allow Pelosi and the Dems to abuse their powers. They plan on hauling Trump supporters – and perhaps the former POTUS himself – before the commission in what has all of the makings of a show trial directly out of Stalinist Russia.

Katko had issued a statement in January condemning Trump, who he blamed for events that were wildly blown out of proportion. Nonetheless, the false narrative of what Pelosi brazenly lied was an “armed insurrection” has endured thanks to the media and malicious actors like Liz Cheney.

