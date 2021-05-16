Share the truth















BlazeTV host Dave Rubin joins Glenn in-studio to discuss the CDC’s new recommendation that Americans who have received the COVID vaccine no longer need to wear masks outdoors OR indoors, or socially distance. But this new development should NOT erase how the left exploited masks to make half the American population feel less than human. In fact, Dave Rubin says, they used masks to ‘inflict a psychological condition on us’ to fear others. They’ve been shaming and side-eying conservatives for over a year now, arguing the right doesn’t care to protect others. Rubin says it’s all because conservatives value freedom and liberty while the left values power and control.

Who knew that gas lines and prices spiraling out of control would suddenly make it a priority to get rid of a vital piece of lifesaving equipment made in all different kinds of styles and materials? Looking back, shouldn’t we all be chagrined in putting faith in a hodgepodge of homemade and throw-away masks as some magical talisman that will keep us safe from an unseen threat?

We should all be asking the very salient question: Just what changed in the pandemic panic or the virus or the past few days to rationalize this sudden reversal in ‘guidance’ for more than a year? The answer is that nothing changed, proving the pandemic security theatre was always a farce.

The fact is that the COVID cultists only had one reason in trying to force people to wear virus spreaders everywhere and that was to maintain a level of fear in our society. Even now, American Pravda and other propaganda organs of the national socialist media are still trying to instill fear in getting rid of these useless and potentially dangerous pieces of cloth.

Will they try to bring them back?

You have to love the condescending commentary from the CDC and other experts that:

The CDC said it’s possible masking guidelines may return for fully vaccinated people in the future if vaccination rates decrease and coronavirus transmission increases.

“This past year has shown us that this virus can be unpredictable,” Walensky said. “So, if things get worse, there’s always a chance we may need to make changes in these recommendations.”

Even though the employees at the National Institute of Health, CDC, FDA haven’t led by example: Fauci Admits — Roughly half of NIH employees have chosen not to get vaccine… They’ve shredded their credibility over the last year, so now they are just scrambling to rewrite history to keep everyone from developing and understanding the truth on their own.

Did we miss the scientific studies that prove that masks protect people from COVID?

It is also painfully obvious that the authoritarians in the national socialist media are trying to rewrite history in real-time with all manner of propaganda pieces. Touting the virus spreader as a miraculous miracle cure that steadfastly kept everyone safe for over a year.

Now that we’re getting rid of the damnable diapers, the left is in the process of trying to rationalize why they forced us to wear them for so long. Because if that mythology falls apart, people will start to put two and two together as to why they were forced on us in the first place and why they were dropped so suddenly in the second.

