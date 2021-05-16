Share the truth















President Trump Hosts Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony On White House South Lawn Not one Arab country that signed peace and normalization agreements with Israel under the Abraham Accords has withdrawn them in the week since Hamas launched massive barrages of rockets against Israeli civilians and the Israeli military responded.

Last September, President Donald Trump hosted the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain for a signing ceremony on the White House lawn. Sudan and Morocco joined later, as did the Muslim nation of Kosovo, after a new agreement with Serbia.

Those agreements have held, despite efforts by Palestinians to inflame anti-Israel sentiment throughout the region and the world.

On Saturday, the UAE reportedly warned the Hamas terrorist regime in Gaza that it is endangering planned joint infrastructure projects by failing to maintain calm in the Gaza Strip, a sign that Israel’s new Arab alliances are holding firm.

The Times of Israel reported that an unnamed UAE official had spoken to the Israeli Globes business newspaper: “We are still ready and willing to promote civil projects in cooperation with the Palestinian Authority and under UN management [in Gaza], but our necessary condition is calm,” the unnamed official says. “If Hamas does not commit to complete […]

