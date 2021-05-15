Share the truth















COULD/SHOULD HE RUN AGAIN IN 2024?

I wrote a lot about this between November 8th and January 20th.

IF NOT TRUMP, WHY NOT?

Whatever you think about the psychosis of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” it is not going to go away. Donald Trump can do a lot as an ex-president now by speaking out on the issues and helping hold Joe Biden and his puppet masters accountable.

If Trump runs next time, we will be relitigating the last election which he did legitimately win but which was stolen. Once again, there will be no opportunity to discuss the substantive issues. All about Trump and nothing else. That kind of single-focused referendum will detract from any legitimate criticisms, and there are plenty already, of the Harris-Biden Administration.

IF NOT TRUMP, THEN WHO?

I am on the record that all of the RINOs who did not do what they could have and should have to preserve the legitimate victory of Donald Trump in this last election have forfeited all right to criticize the current terrible administration which they are guilty of allowing to usurp power. The number one culprit is absolutely Mike Pence. Go back to Indiana, dude!

But there are members of both the Senate and the House who may want to put their hat in the ring. The only one that I see who has an unblemished and consistent record is Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri. I would work just as actively to support his campaign as I would to oppose Mike Pence and others who let down America.

Those who burrowed down into their holes on January 6th need not apply to be leader of the free world. You know who you are and you have to face that image in the mirror, so I won’t bother to list your names here.

AMERICA’S MARATHON PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

National elections in this country are notoriously long. But, I actually propose that we make it even longer than usual and not wait until after the midterm elections in 2022. We don’t know how much longer the inept and feeble Joe Biden will remain our putative president until his handlers replace him with Kamala Harris as our 47th president. Whether he resigns or they use the 25th Amendment, either way the result is the same.

I know some are going to be offended that I’m not jumping on the bandwagon and advocating that Donald Trump return to the White House. My contention is that he could have saved this last election but for some reason, which may never be known within our lifetime, he chose not to do everything within his power to do so. Yes, I’m referring only to constitutional means.

Trump could do a lot as a power broker and patriot just to help America preserve his legacy by choosing a much younger successor. Joe Biden is 78 years old and Donald Trump will be 78 before November 5, 2024. Ronald Reagan was just short of 70 when he was first inaugurated and they thought he was too old for the job back then, but he got through eight fantastic years before his Alzheimer’s took its eventual tragic toll.

JFK was inaugurated at age 43. I was with my 6th grade school class in Sedalia, Missouri on that cold January day watching his memorable speech, in which he spoke the profound admonition:

“Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

PASSING THE BATON

The junior Senator from Missouri will be 45 when our next (?) President will take the oath of office on January 20th, 2025. I have been impressed with his actions on the Senate Judiciary Committee during the recent Supreme Court nominee confirmation and in many other areas as a strong pro-life advocate.

I do have a few connections to the Show-Me State. I went to school there for a while while my big brother was in the U.S. Air Force. It is my sister-in-law’s home state and my nephew was born there. My own grandfather was born in Springfield, Missouri, just four years after the Civil War. Springfield is also the headquarters of our Assemblies of God denomination. I have a cousin there whom I plan to visit next summer.

But, like all states, Missouri has had good Senators and bad Senators. I was thrilled when Josh Hawley gave Claire McCaskill her walking papers. Born in Springdale, Arkansas, he made the move from Missouri Attorney General to Capitol Hill to benefit a much wider constituency, We the People of the United States.

The plain-spoken man from Independence, Missouri, Harry S. Truman, was the Democrat President of the United States when yours truly was born. He had that famous sign on his desk which declared that “The Buck Stops Here”. Well, folks, that buck has been passed for over seven decades now and it can stop again at the desk of another patriot from Missouri.

I know it’s very early to begin thinking about encouraging someone to run for president in 2024. But, it’s going to take extraordinary preparation to prevent the shenanigans that happened in 2020. It takes a person of iron will who is able to buck the trend and do what is right even when all his contemporaries are bailing out.

You may or may not agree with all his positions, though thus far I haven’t found any of them that I personally don’t also endorse, but, you can certainly see that Josh Hawley would not bend to any tyrants, either foreign or domestic. He has firmly withstood the persecution for his patriotism on January 6th, so he has proven his mettle.

So, even if your heart still says Trump, let your mind at least entertain the option of Hawley. America will thank you and history will reward you for being a visionary!

