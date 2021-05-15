Share the truth















AP Photo/Khalil Hamra Israel is on the brink of war with the terrorist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. This past week, Hamas launched more than 1,600 rockets into Israel — most of which got intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome — after a violent confrontation between Israeli police and Palestinian rioters at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the Temple Mount, near the third-holiest site in Islam. The rioters had protested the eviction of Palestinians who have not paid rent for living on land allegedly owned by Israelis. The riot broke out just before Israel’s Supreme Court could decide the issue.

Hamas has claimed that the evictions constitute “aggression” against the Palestinian residents in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Activists in the United States have echoed this claim, with some describing the evictions as an act of “settler-colonialism.”

In truth, it seems Hamas has orchestrated unrest — an unrest that appears to be escalating toward war — because the Palestinians are likely to lose their legal fight, and for good reasons.

“If the aggression against our people in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood does not stop immediately, we will not stand idly by,” Mohammad Deif, a leader of Hamas’s armed wing, warned last week, The […]

