Abortion is rarely used to space children, contra advocate claims A Planned Parenthood in St. Louis / Getty Images Researchers who reviewed data on millions of pregnant women threw cold water on the pro-abortion talking point that women use the procedure for family planning.

A study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Primary Care and Community Health found that just 1 percent of almost five million Medicaid-eligible women who have an abortion after having given birth once go on to give birth again. The findings cast doubt on the argument that abortion is often used in between births to further space young children. The Biden administration, following through on comments Joe Biden made during the campaign, has already freed up billions in dollars in taxpayer funding that can be used to fund abortion services. The funding primarily came from the American Rescue Plan, which passed without Hyde Amendment protections.

The use of abortion as a method of family planning has been cited by such authorities as the American Public Health Association, which listed child spacing as a reason for its support for taxpayer funding of abortion. “APHA considers the availability of safe, legal, and affordable abortion care to be essential […]

