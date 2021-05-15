Share the truth















In 1979, Ociel Mendoza illegally crossed the border.

Then, he bought the US side of the land where he crossed.

Now, he is letting illegal migrants use his property to enter the United States.

An immigrant who purchased the land where he crossed over into the U.S. illegally said he won't stop other migrants from doing the same, BuzzFeed News reported Friday. Ociel Mendoza illegally entered the U.S. when he was 18-years-old and looking for seasonal work on Texas ranches, according to BuzzFeed News. Mendoza bought the land where he illegally crossed into the country over 40 years earlier, and now allows other migrants looking for a better life to come through the area. He obtained permanent residency in 1982: Mendoza worked on construction in Houston, Texas, for seven years before opening a convenience store and laundromat in Rio Grande City, Texas, BuzzFeed News reported. He obtained his residency in 1982 and later bought other businesses and property around the town, including the 400-acre ranch.

