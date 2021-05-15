Share the truth















The Daily Mail is reporting that Donald Trump is planning three rallies – the first since the Capitol protests in January – that will address the numerous crises facing the Biden administration and “lay down a marker for 2024.”

The New York Post was the first to confirm plans for the rallies.

An adviser familiar with planning states that while dates and locations have not been settled upon as of yet, two of the rallies are expected for June and the third right around Independence Day.

The former President’s team has four venues in mind. He will choose two of them in the coming days.

Trump will hold the rallies “as he looks to capitalize on a series of crises engulfing President Joe Biden and lay down a marker for 2024” according to the Daily Mail. BREAKING: Trump to hold 3 rallies this summer amid Biden crises https://t.co/kkIFLiXQPo — Bidinflation Czar Poso (@JackPosobiec) May 13, 2021 Trump Rallies Looking Ahead To 2024?

Former President Trump will likely use the rallies to bash Joe Biden and his administration, currently embroiled in several concurrent crises.Some of these crises include the humanitarian debacle at the border, cyberattacks resulting in fuel shortages, chaos in the Middle East, […]

