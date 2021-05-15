Share the truth















Few people in the world are as qualified to talk about medical science as it pertains to Covid-19 as Martin Kulldorff. The Harvard professor, epidemiologist, and biostatistician has more medical knowledge and better credentials than all of the censorship personnel at Twitter combined. But at Twitter, science is only as important as a tool to drive the narrative passed down to them by globalists bent on perpetual fear amongst the populace.

Kulldorff made a science-backed, common sense statement on Twitter that got him locked out of his account until he willingly bowed down to Twitter’s false gods and removed the Tweet.

Here’s what he said: “Naively fooled to think that masks would protect them, some older high-risk people did not socially distance properly, and some died from #COVID19 because of it. Tragic. Public health officials/scientists must always be honest with the public.”

Hi Martin Kulldorff, you may be a Harvard epidemiologist, but we at Twitter DGAF. Your account has been locked because you dared to suggest masks are not God’s gift. Have a great weekend! Love, Twitter. (Come on, @jack! This is ridiculous.) pic.twitter.com/opoiMpav5E — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 15, 2021

Breaking: world-renowned Harvard professor, biostatistician, and epidemiologist @MartinKulldorff, one of world's most qualified, locked by @Twitter for opinion on masks one day after CDC abruptly reversed mask guidance. Almost like Big Tech trying to be on wrong side of history. https://t.co/I1akkKomxX — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) May 15, 2021

This move by Twitter is clearly agenda-driven, and that should absolutely terrify anyone who uses the “platform.” What Kulldorff posted is 100% fact-based. You won’t find a single medical scientist in the world who would deny it if forced to be honest. We’ve seen instances on television and throughout social media in which masked people, including the elderly, are hanging out and acting almost like normal because they felt the face diapers they wore would protect them.

How many of those people were infected as a result? How many who got infected died? It’s an impossible question to answer… unless you’re Twitter in which case the nefarious agenda they’ve been charged to promote has overtaken all other considerations, including medical science itself. One does not have to be a conspiracy theorist to see something bad is happening behind the scenes.

It’s not just Twitter. The CDC, which is supposed to be apolitical but has proven itself to be very political throughout the pandemic, did the right thing by lifting their face mask guidelines this week. But the White House was quick to point out that the decision came from them, not government itself. According to The Post Millennial:

In a back and forth with a Fox News reporter, the Press Secretary insisted that the timing of recent changes to mask-wearing requirements came at the direction of medical experts, not politicians.

During a press briefing on Friday, Psaki was asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about the timing of the CDC’s announcement the day before, wherein they stated that vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in certain situations. “Did somebody … in the Biden administration update this guidance for political reasons?”, Doocy asked.

Psaki’s answer was simple; “No.”

She went on to say that CDC director Dr. Walensky and the rest of her team have been “constantly reviewing the data to ensure that they can provide accurate and up to date guidance to the American people.”

One might read into this as a way for the White House to maintain some degree of control over what happens with face masks while still being able to reduce some of the flak they’ve been getting over them. It also gives them an out so unhinged leftists won’t scream in terror at the thought of being forced to remove their own masks.

Nevertheless, the leftists were out in full force trying to stop this small allowance of freedom from proceeding. According to BizPacReview:

Progressives voiced their dismay following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

Progressives and medical experts immediately criticized the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mask guidelines, arguing that the alteration was extreme and would be harmful to certain parts of the population. Others said the new guidance is confusing and disincentivizes people to get vaccinated.

“The CDC has done an about-face that’s shockingly abrupt: it’s confusing & could actually disincentivize vaccines,” Dr. Leana Wen, a George Washington University public health professor, tweeted after the announcement Thursday.

“Yes, vaccinated people are well-protected and not a threat to others,” she said in a later tweet. “But do we trust that the honor system—won’t unvaccinated people pretend to be vaccinated & stop wearing masks?”

The new guidance might endanger people who cannot receive the vaccine like children and immunocompromised individuals, Wen, who is also a CNN medical analyst, wrote in a Washington Post editorial Friday. Instead, the CDC should’ve slowly changed its guidance over an extended period of time, she said.

“This is too risky in my opinion,” tweeted Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and Federation of American Scientists senior fellow, in response to the CDC announcement. “Asymptomatic transmission efficacy is only in the 70s-80s even for the best vaccines. Much lower for others and for some variants.”

Several other Twitter users criticized the decision and vowed to continue wearing masks despite being vaccinated. Others responded the White House tweet about the new guidance, saying it “will get people sick” and that it was “foolhardy.”

The left loves to say, “Follow the science!” But they’re not talking about REAL science. They’re talking about the political science that’s driving face masks, lockdowns, and vaccines. It’s all Kabuki Theater.

