Anti-liberty leftists always love to parrot the lie that democracy is under siege from the pro-liberty right. This is why they have continuously spewed the propaganda from the mostly peaceful Jan 6th protest while excusing months of rioting and looting from the fascists of ‘Antifa’.

They’re taking one short 3 – 4 hour event from over 4 months ago at this point as justification for the suppression of civil rights. The fact is the authoritarian socialists of the anti-liberty left have never met a Constitutional amendment they didn’t want to shred.

The anti-liberty left’s latest assault on freedom

The past few months have seen an ongoing stream of new programs or proposed laws from the authoritarian socialists that constitute an assault on freedom across the board, everything from book bannings and censorship to attacks against just about every part of the Bill of Rights. Those who are versed in the history of leftist tyranny were not surprised by these turn of events, only that many have not noticed them taking place.

The site El American has taken note that A Major Political Party is Calling to Censor Their Opponents:

The Democratic Party calls for censorship of its political opponents. It made this clear through a tweet, where it celebrated the fact that former Republican President Donald Trump cannot access his Facebook account.

“Retweet if you agree: Facebook permanently blocked Trump,” said @TheDemocrats, the official Twitter account of the Democratic National Committee.

The reactions did not take long in coming as hundreds of Americans criticized that the ruling party celebrates censorship and even went so far as to compare it to regimes like those of China, Russia, and Iran.

…

“Authoritarianism through proxy. I would say that I’m shocked but I would be lying,” another user noted.

It would be one thing if this were an isolated incident. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism. We need to take notice.

These ‘abuses and usurpations’ have been taking place for months now. We are way beyond their exploitation of their version of the ‘Reichstag fire’ in all of this. That was over 4 months ago and one mostly peaceful protest. Is that all they have to excuse their suppression of our civil rights?

Question to the anti-liberty left: How can ‘Democracy’ survive when freedom is suppressed?

We’re using the term democracy for several reasons, because it denotes rule by the people and that leftists will invariably parrot that they are ‘democratic’ socialists instead of plain old authoritarian socialists.

The problem for them is that the people cannot rule if they cannot speak or be properly informed on the issues. This is why the founding fathers thought it vitally important to have the 1st amendment to the Constitution.

For the authoritarians of the anti-liberty left, this is a feature and not a bug. They can pretend all they want to in favor of freedom and free speech while using the expedient of ‘hate speech’ to silence the opposition.

In the same regard, they can bolt on that meaningless ‘democratic’ adjective onto their favored authoritarian socialist ideology as a dodge whenever someone points out its societal slavery is based on force. Free speech exists to counteract lies, the left’s ideology is based on lies, therefore it cannot abide free speech.

Image by 愚木混株 Cdd20 from Pixabay

