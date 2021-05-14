Share the truth















On Thursday, Dominion Voting Systems released a shocking statement where they said they would not be complying with the Maricopa County election audit.

Earlier this week, OAN reported that Dominion was refusing to comply with the subpoena to provide the passwords to their systems. WHAT ARE THEY HIDING?

Dominion later confirmed this reporting when they released the following statement:

“Dominion voluntarily provides access to voting machine equipment and information to auditors who have been accredited by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. We happily did so with the independent, EAX-accredited providers that Maricopa County hired for system auditing earlier this year.

If Cyber Ninjas went through the process of successfully obtaining EAC accreditation, Dominion would of course cooperate, as we do with all federally accredited auditors.

However, not only is Cyber Ninjas unaccredited, but they have also already demonstrated bias and incompetence, including committing a serious breach of the secure chain of custody that protects voting equipment, which has been deemed by the U.S. government as critical infrastructure. Releasing Dominion’s intellectual property to an unaccredited, biased, and plainly unreliable actor such as Cyber Ninjas would be reckless, causing irreparable damage to the commercial interests of the company and the […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

Share the truth













