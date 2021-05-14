Share the truth















(AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) This is not an area in which I’m easy to surprise, anymore. The hypocrisy of the left in the things they choose to “cancel” — Dr. Seuss and Pepé Le Pew among them — as part of the never-ending “wokeness” of protecting children from whatever , yet the things they see as just peachy —or even required for the “healthy” development of America’s kids.

However, this is one of those times.

I wasn’t surprised by the story, itself, but rather by the graphic nature of the content.

As reported by The Blaze , a group of furious parents lined up before the school board in Virginia’s wealthy Loudoun County this week to read several “pornographic” passages from books assigned to ninth graders, amid a recall effort against several of the board’s members.

Let’s begin with this “educational” example: “Jasper wasn’t even my boyfriend, just this dude I did some hacking with once in a while. He was pretty basic … but he had a big d***. And sometimes a girl just needs a big d***.” Of course, she does. I mean, what 9th-grade girl doesn’t need a “big d***” every now and again? These two are even “better.” Strictly from […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

