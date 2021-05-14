Share the truth















Grocery giant Trader Joe’s will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping at their stores.

Staff will still be required to wear masks at this time, however. The chain’s COVID update said that they are urging “customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping.” The announcement came the day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines saying that fully vaccinated Americans can go without masks in most settings.

The Hill reports that “Trader Joe’s rule comes on the heels of another change that was quietly adopted; the company told USA Today that it is dropping senior hours at its stores, except where it’s required.”

