Caitlyn Jenner’s first campaign ad has received a surprisingly warm reception from conservative commentators. Are they afraid to be impolite? Cowed by the word transphobic ? There is nothing conservative about transgenderism or Jenner’s aggressive assertion of trans identity. The ad itself, while it scans images of California’s decay, specifies no policy solutions. It relies on name recognition and Jenner’s itch to “shatter glass ceilings.”

Ceilings serve a purpose. Are we so acclimated to the grotesque that we no longer recognize it for what it is? A female impersonator’s play for the governorship of a state that controls some 15% of our national economy earns a gold medal for grotesquerie. Were I in California, I would vote for Tweety Bird over Caitlyn Jenner if it came to that. At least Tweety Bird was authentically fake. The fakery of Jenner’s simulation of womanhood is celebrated as the real thing.

Is Tweety male or female? That was never clear. But it did not matter. Every kid watching Looney Tunes at a Saturday matinee at the Loew’s Paradise knew Tweety was make believe. Today’s children would look at Caitlin Jenner in the governor’s mansion and not understand they were seeing a living cartoon. Caitlyn […]

