Ric Grenell, who served as an intelligence director under Trump, is no fan of the Biden administration.

During a recent interview, he suggested that Susan Rice is playing a much bigger role behind the scenes than anyone is admitting.

He suggested that she is basically acting as a shadow president of sorts.

Newsmax reports:

Ric Grenell: Susan Rice Acting as 'Shadow President' for 'Weak' Biden "Susan Rice has been appointed as domestic policy adviser," he said. " That's a joke. She doesn't know anything about domestic policy. "So, she's a foreign policy expert that's been placed in the domestic policy role. And that is just a clear signal that all of our international issues, our foreign policies, are going to be treated like domestic policy. "This is a problem for the Democratic Party. The foreign policy mess that they are creating is a mess because they are placating the far-left domestically. It's part of that cancel culture. "They're beating up on Israel because it pleases the far-left. They are trying to reach out to Iran […]

