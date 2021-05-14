Share the truth















A Palestinian man in Gaza quoted in a Norwegian publication telling the truth about Israeli military actions has gone into hiding after numerous credible death threats. The publication took down the article but not before his name and whereabouts were spread among Hamas supporters.

It all started with a simple, truthful quote. ” I do not think the attacks were intended to hit civilians.”

He continued. “We understand that the attack was directed against security targets. It was not aimed at civilian buildings, but the problem is that the Gaza Strip is very densely populated. So all the bombing will hit civilians.”

NOQ Report has now learned that the man is no longer able to go to work or stay at his home. He is allegedly being hunted and is now underground, attempting to leave the besieged Hamas territory.

According to miff.no [Translated to English]:

Wednesday 12 May at 10.09 AM Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) published an interview [content now removed] of a Palestinian employee to a Norwegian NGO in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian said the Israeli bombing in Gaza on the night of Wednesday, May 12, had been “the worst he had experienced.” That was NRK’s title.

But the Palestinian aid worker also said that he does “not think the attacks were intended to hit civilians.”

“We understand that the attack was directed against security targets. It was not aimed at civilian buildings, but the problem is that the Gaza Strip is very densely populated. So all the bombing will hit civilians,” he said.

NRK published the article with name and photo of the employee.

On the morning of Thursday 13 May, MIFF – a Norwegian pro-Israel NGO of more than 11.000 members – quoted from the NRK article , using this title Palestinian in Gaza to NRK: “do not think Israel’s attack was intended to hit civilians”. This was indeed a more news worthy title than the one NRK used.

A little before 3 PM on Thursday 13 May, MIFF was contacted by the Norwegian NGO active in Gaza:

“Hi, I’m informed that the article on your website puts our employee in direct danger of death! NN [name removed by MIFF] is threatened with death. NRK has removed the article. Requests that it be removed from [MIFF’s] website and Facebook. “

MIFF immediately removed the Palestinian’s name and photo. Since then, we have also removed the name of the Norwegian aid organization in which he is employed. “We are very grateful that you responded and so quickly,” the aid organization wrote to MIFF Thursday evening.

This is the situation in the Gaza Strip. If you point out, correctly, that Israel’s airstrikes are aimed at military targets, you will be threatened with death. It is unknown to MIFF whether the threats against the Palestinian began after he spoke to NRK, or after they were republished by MIFF.

According to official Israeli sources, up to 30 percent of the rockets fired by Hamas terrorists fall down inside Gaza territory. A large number of civilians killed in the ongoing conflict, including several of the minors who have been killed, fell victim to such Hamas rockets.

Whether it’s Hamas propagandists, international Palestinian sympathizers, or American radical leftists, there’s only one narrative that’s allowed: Hamas and Palestinians are innocent victims and Israel is evil. Anything contrary, even the truth, is forbidden.

