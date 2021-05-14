Share the truth















The latest study from the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University revealed a “seismic generational shift” between the worldviews of older Americans and younger Americans— also known as Millennials.

The research, which is the third release in CRC’s American Worldview Inventory 2021 , found that millennials (ages 18 to 36), when compared with the older generation (55 and over), are significantly less likely to hold to traditional biblically-based teachings, including the nature of God, “original sin”, salvation, creation, life after death, human purpose and biblical morality.

On the other hand, millennials were significantly more likely than older Americans to believe in horoscopes, Karma, evolution, and reincarnation. They also hold to the beliefs that success is defined by personal happiness, owning property fosters economic inequality, abortions and pre-marital sex are okay, and getting even with others is defensible.

“Gen X and the Millennials have solidified dramatic changes in the nation’s central beliefs and lifestyles,” George Barna, CRC Director of Research, explained in a statement. “The result is a culture in which core institutions, including churches, and basic ways of life are continually being radically redefined.”

When it comes to beliefs in personal salvation, 40 percent of people 55 and over identify as born-again […]

Read the whole story at www.christianheadlines.com

