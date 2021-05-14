Share the truth















Israeli special forces gather in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod on Thursday. (Ahmad Gharabli – AFP / Getty Images) As the conflict in the Holy Land escalates, Israel has rolled out new footage of an impressive weapon system laying waste to Hamas fighters and any building they may be hiding in.

These clips weren’t taken from a safe position behind Israeli lines, but from cameras attached to projectiles sent screaming toward terrorists.

The video was posted by the Israeli Defense Force on Wednesday and showed the punishing accuracy with which these guided munitions can hit a target.

The post comes after nearly a week of constant rocket swam attacks from Hamas, most of them fired into residential areas housing men, women and children.

While at least seven Israelis have died from the powerful rockets, the country’s Iron Dome system has kept much of the population safe from harm.

This impressive defense system was captured in jaw-dropping footage earlier this week.Of course, Hamas can’t just expect to fire so many rockets and not receive anything in return. Thankfully, now we’re getting a better look at Israel’s brutally effective offensive capabilities.“Attached is documentation from the moment the terrorist infrastructure and special weapons of Hamas were […]
















