Yesterday the Israeli Defense Forces publicly stated, “air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip.” Many in the media reported the situation as IDF ground forces invading Gaza. In response, Iranian backed Hamas terrorists came out of their predictable hiding areas and tunnels, quickly becoming targets for Israeli fighter jets. The target: The Hamas ‘Metro’ tunnel system in Gaza.

The operation: 160 aircraft, tanks, artillery and infantry units along the border.

We struck 150 targets and damaged many kilometers of the Hamas ‘Metro’ network. pic.twitter.com/otn7JKxB9c — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 14, 2021 The @IDF apparently faked a ground assault on Gaza by making announcements & moving troops. This brought #Hamas troops out of their tunnels & exposed them to a heavy air attack.

– That’s the IDF of old–clever & innovative

– Go Chief of Staff #AvivKochavi https://t.co/Su8FnslC8k — Daniel Pipes ?????? ????? (@DanielPipes) May 14, 2021 Over the past five days, Hamas launched thousands of rockets at civilian targets in Israel. The Iron Dome has prevented mass casualties, but many Israelis have been killed. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 14, 2021 Palestinian terrorists Hamas murdered these Israeli children, firing missiles directly at them.

Let’s be clear: Hamas aim directly […]

Read the whole story at townhall.com

