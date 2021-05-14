Share the truth















There was a promise not too long ago that the Covid-19 “vaccines” would bring life back to normal. They would bring on herd immunity and as long as at least… (checks notes)… 40% or more of the population is vaccinated, the disease should go away.

That was then. Today, the expectations of the “vaccines” is not to greatly reduce the number of Covid-19 cases (they’re still high) but to make recovery easier. This, for a disease that had a 99.91% recovery rate for people under 50 years old BEFORE the vaccines arrived. Something seems awry, especially when we see high-profile people contracting the disease.

The latest to get the ‘Rona is comedian Bill Maher:

Thanks to all wishing me get well – hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it! Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 14, 2021

Pro-vaxxers and panic porn peddlers are rejoicing after trying to cancel the HBO star last month. He had a pair of hot takes on Covid-19 that drove the fearmongers crazy. According to Fox News:

In his closing monologue in April, Maher took aim at the media’s “panic porn” during the pandemic, citing a Dartmouth study showing that “nearly 90 percent” of U.S. national media coverage was negative in comparison to other countries even as conditions were getting better.

“[Democrats] also have a greatly exaggerated view of the danger of COVID to and the mortality rate among children, all of which explains why today the states with the highest share of schools that are still closed are all blue states,” Maher lamented. “So if the right-wing media bubble has to own things like climate change denial, shouldn’t liberal media have to answer for ‘How did your audience wind up believing such bunch of crap about COVID?'”

Maher also pointed to a Gallup survey that showed the vast majority of Democrats incorrectly overestimate the probability of being hospitalized from COVID, with 41 percent believing it’s at least 50 percent while only 10 percent of Democrats correctly said that the probability is only 1-to-5 percent while 26 percent of Republicans said the same, stressing that Democrats were “wildly off on this key question.”

“When all of our sources for medical information have an agenda to spin us, yeah, you wind up with a badly misinformed population, including on the left,” Maher told viewers. “Liberals often mock the Republican misinformation bubble … but what about liberals? You know, the high-information, by-the-science people?”

When Maher recovers, the spin will be that he probably would have died but the “vaccine” saved him or something like that. Then again, the truth has been getting out there and people are asking questions.

