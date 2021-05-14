Share the truth















The latest CDC guidelines for education will put America’s children even further behind the rest of the world in basic learning. Teachers have long known how important it is for children to learn together. After ordering schools closed for over a year, the CDC is finally allowing them to be reopened. Yet now, the CDC is pressuring schools to arrange classrooms so that all the pupils are “socially distanced” as well as masked and — it is suggested — also shielded from one another, as well as from their teacher. Shall we now throw out the window everything we know about child development in favor of social correctness?

Toward the end of his career, an obscure Russian psychologist named Lev Vygotsky discovered an extremely important truth about learning: that children absolutely need to work together in order to learn. He called this “scaffolding.” American teachers learned of his ideas from Mind in Society , a collection of Vygotsky’s essays translated into English in 1980. Since then, a generation of teachers have applied his theory of the Zone of Proximal Development with great success, seating their pupils in pairs and small groups for lessons that included cooperative activities the students completed […]

