Cable News is ignoring the attack on Israel by the Iranian-backed Hamas/Fatah alliance. Instead, we keep hearing about the neutered Liz Cheney, or we get hit pieces against Chuck Grassley or James O’Keefe at the NY Times.

On Friday local time, Israeli Defense Forces announced that its air and ground troops are “attacking in the Gaza Strip.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operations were targeted at Hamas and would continue “as long as necessary.”

On Thursday, officials from the United Nations and Egyptian delegation said ceasefire negotiations were underway.

The UN has warned that the violence in Gaza could escalate into a “full-scale war” after Israel carried out heavy airstrikes on Gaza and Palestinian militants fired over a thousand rockets into Israel.

Now they want a ceasefire? They lob over a thousand rockets and then go running to the ceasefire scheme? Israel needs to end this once and for all.This would not have happened under Donald Trump. Cable news primetime (8-11pm) is the marquee timeslot. The most important story in the world right now is what’s happening in and around Israel. How many times did Israel get mentioned last night in primetime (according to TV Eyes)? Fox News: 9 CNN: zero MSNBC: zero […]

