The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington has released a May 6 study “Estimation of total mortality due to COVID-19.” It merits serious consideration. Why?

In seeking to document the true toll of the pandemic, it found that total US COVID deaths are sixty percent higher than reported deaths issued by the government. This remarkable increase in COVID deaths warrants even more castigation of pandemic mismanagement by fearmonger-in-chief Fauci.

The key notion is total versus reported deaths, which means that there are deaths resulting from the COVID pandemic that are not accounted for by deaths reported by hospitals and physicians as caused primarily by COVID.

This is surely a more important recognition than what some parties have talked about, namely overcounting of COVID deaths because of reports of people dying with COVID but not from COVID. Examples of this are people who died by gun shots, suicide or in car accidents that are found to have COVID in their bodies after death.

Before getting into the nitty-gritty of how a potential one million COVID deaths are looming it is important to consider media coverage.

An intriguing aspect of the IHME report is the modest mainstream media coverage of it, considering it said the total COVID deaths was over 905,000 versus the reported figure of 574,000 at the time. One might have thought that the bad news media would have countless headlines that so many more Americans had died as a result of the pandemic. But no, odds are very few people are aware of the IHME data. Why such inattention by the media?

It likely has to do with the push for COVID vaccines. You might think that telling the public that COVID deaths are much higher than reported would be seen as motivating people to get vaccinated. On the other hand, the nation has been constantly told that a high fraction of the public, especially the most vulnerable elderly people, has been vaccinated. This raises the question of why are so many people still dying from COVID, especially with vastly improved hospital care?

What has gone intentionally uncovered by the media is that after hitting the 500,000 total for reported deaths early this year, the total has kept increasing. As of this writing the total reported is 582,000. Despite all the vaccinations, a reasonable estimate is that about 20,000 reported COVID deaths keep happening monthly.

The lack of attention by government and media to rising COVID deaths seems like a concern that the more informed the public is about continuing COVID deaths the more people will question the value of vaccines. This is especially true for people having immunity from being infected by COVID and younger healthy people with no significant COVID risk.

Another logical concern by pro-Fauci forces is that the large number of total or indirect COVID deaths would undermine the continued use of contagion controls so hated by the public, and still used in many locations.

Now consider how IHME calculated a much higher total than reported COVID deaths. These three areas were included:

a) the total COVID-19 death rate, that is, all deaths directly related to COVID-19 infection;

b) the increase in mortality due to needed health care being delayed or deferred during the pandemic;

c) the increase in mortality due to increases in mental health disorders including depression, increased alcohol use, and increased opioid use.

The first area is the conventional data coming from the medical and health care systems. The second two areas are reasonably associated with the many impacts of all the contagion controls imposed by government, especially lockdowns with its many economic impacts including 100,000 closed businesses, school closings, loss of social mobility and contacts; limited access to medical facilities and many more. The second two account for collateral damage from the pandemic.

Along this line, a new report found 350,000 cancer cases were missed during the UK lockdown, described as a ticking time bomb. A much larger number would be expected for the US.

To its credit, IHME also used three more factors that would decrease death totals:

d) the reduction in mortality due to decreases in injuries because of general reductions in mobility associated with social distancing mandates;

e) the reductions in mortality due to reduced transmission of other viruses, most notably influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and measles;

f) the reductions in mortality due to some chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and chronic respiratory disease, that occur when frail individuals who would have died from these conditions died earlier from COVID-19 instead.

Despite using these three factors that decreases total deaths, the pattern for the US and a number of other countries remained the same: higher total than reported COVID deaths.

With simple calculations based on IHME data this was found. To get to one million total COVID deaths the reported figure would be 634,000 deaths, compared to over 582,000 as of this writing. Or, about 52,000 more than current reported deaths. This is likely to occur in about two months, or by the end of July and perhaps sooner. If this scenario plays out, then COVID vaccines will surely be questioned.

Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn, as a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, directed a medical research program between the colleges of engineering and medicine. At the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association, he directed major health-related studies. He has testified at over 50 U.S. Senate and House hearings and authored hundreds of articles in journals and on websites, plus op-ed articles in major newspapers. He has been an executive volunteer at a major hospital for more than 10 years. His newest book is Pandemic Blunder.

