A letter from the president of the Arizona state Senate, which is conducting an audit of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County, has a bombshell: County officials apparently erased an election database from a computer just before turning it over, under subpoena, for the audit.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

“We have recently discovered that the entire ‘Database’ directory from the D drive of the machine ‘EMSPrimary’ has been deleted,” the letter from Senate President Karen Fann to the Maricopa Board of Supervisors, and its chairman, Jack Sellers, notes.

“This removes election related details that appear to have been covered by the subpoena. In addition, the main database for the Election Management System (EMS) Software, ‘Results Tally and Reporting,’ is not located anywhere on the EMSPrimary machine, even though all of the EMS Clients reference that machine as the location of the database,” the letter says.

“This suggests that the main database for all election related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed. Can you please advise as to why these folders were deleted, and whether there are any backups that may contain the deleted folders?”

Fann has scheduled a meeting at the Arizona Capitol on Tuesday, May 18, to discuss this and several other issues, an event that she said “will be live-streamed to the public.”

The GOP members of the Senate announced the full audit of the county’s results in 2020 because the state was one of six where the results raised objections from lawmakers based on evidence of fraud.

Democrats fought vigorously to prevent any review of the count, which narrowly gave the victory to Joe Biden. In fact, multiple disputes continue in various states where a total of only about 43,000 votes across the different jurisdictions gave the presidency to Biden.

That happened as multiple situations developed raising concern about the integrity of the election. Leftist Mark Zuckerberg gave $400 million to a special interest group to hand out to officials running the election, and in at least some cases those outside groups insisted on taking control of election procedures. There were anomalous vote result reports, where suddenly, after a halt in the counting with President Trump in the lead, counting was resumed with Biden in the lead.

What’s not even at issue is that in several states officials arbitrarily changed state laws regarding voting – in their attempts to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the Constitution requires state lawmakers to set those practices.

Experts have said the audit in Maricopa County could trigger demands for audits in those other states that were battlegrounds.

Fann’s letter also notes other issues that need to be resolved in the ongoing audit.

“The first issue concerns Maricopa County’s apparent intent to renege on its previous commitment to comply fully with the legislative subpoenas issued on January 13, 2021, which, as you know, Judge Thomason found were valid and enforceable.”

She noted county officials “have refused” to produce virtual images of routers use din the election, claiming that provide them “would somehow ‘endanger the lives of law enforcement officers, their operations, or the protected health information and personal data of Maricopa County’s citizens.'”

If that’s true, she wrote, that’s “an alarming indictment of the county’s lax data security practices.”

But the issue could be resolved by having a contractor review the images “in the presence of representatives of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office,” she said.

Thirdly, she said, the county has failed to provide “any chain-of-custody documentation for the ballots. Does such documentation exist, and if so, will it be produced?” she wrote.

Bags containing ballots were not sealed, sometimes batches within a box are separated by only a divider and sometimes those are entirely missing, the letter said. And “the audit team has encountered a significant number of instances in which there is a disparity between the actual number of ballots contained in a batch and the total denoted on the ink report slip,” she pointed out.

“What are the reasons for these discrepancies?”

Breaking Update: Maricopa County deleted a directory full of election databases from the 2020 election cycle days before the election equipment was delivered to the audit. This is spoliation of evidence! pic.twitter.com/mY0fmmFXAm — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 13, 2021

The audit is looking at all 2.1 million ballots from Maricopa County, and the plan has left Democrats going to court to try to block the information from being assembled.

The Department of Justice even was asked to close it down. It is the Brennan Center, Protect Democracy and The Leadership Conference, all heavyweights in the Democrat Party’s arsenal for fights over results, that have demanded the DOJ step in.

“It’s pretty clear the Democrats and their Deep State will do anything to stop the ongoing 2020 Election forensic audit in Maricopa County. They’ve tried using the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, the Democrat Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, their attorneys, and their Non Profits. Now they’re bringing out their biggest guns,” the Gateway Pundit explained.

“Ever since the final numbers were conjured up there has been a defensive to prevent any legitimate audits of the results. Sure, there were a couple of audit reports from a couple of auditors that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors claimed were legit, but most independent and objective observers were not sold this was the case,” the commentary explained.

“Now here we are with an audit taking place of the results that includes a forensic review of all of the 2.1 million ballots recorded in this election and a review of six truckloads of voting machines used in the election. And… The Democrats are going crazy…”

The media has not been on the sidelines, either. The Associated Press has characterized the Arizona state Senate’s audit of 2020 presidential election ballots in Maricopa County as an effort prompted by the “fraud fantasies” of Republicans.

Libertarian activist and political commentator Wayne Root argued the “over-reaction” by media and Democrats is a sign that they know something was amiss in an election in which Joe Biden’s victory in six battleground states has been contested.

“The fix is in. It’s crystal clear to me now, not only was the election rigged, but so is the post-election. It’s simple psychology,” he said.

“Just look at the absurd reaction, or over-reaction by Democrats. Would anyone dare ban the right to discuss a possible racist police killing? Can you imagine the reaction by liberals, black activists and the ACLU? What if the Minneapolis police permanently banned any discussion of the George Floyd death? What if every black American who tried to give their opinion on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube was banned for life?

“Who acts like that? Only guilty people,” Root said. “That’s how you know.”

