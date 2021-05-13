Share the truth















No parent should ever have to get this call from the police, let alone, the parent of a 13yo girl. The guy charged with her murder? He is 14 years old.

While he was in the squad car, but before the young Floridian girl had been located, the accused posted the following picture: Note the caption at the bottom, a taunt. They later found Tristyn Bailey’s body. Authorities refused to say how many times she had been stabbed, other than to say it was ‘horrific’.

The teen didn’t seem at all bothered by the charges he was facing if this pose is any indication. ‘I know it looks egregious with him making those statements in that car, but that is now evidence that we gather and use against him. ‘So that just makes our case a better case to present to the State Attorney’s office and to present to a jury down the road saying this was his mindset. ‘This is what he’s […]

Read the whole story at clashdaily.com

