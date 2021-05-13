Share the truth















Tuesday night’s Seminole County School Board meeting was a scorching debate over face mask requirements for children.

The Seminole School district has decided to vote on repealing the mask mandate next month while many parents are demanding for it to be repealed now.

One parent stood at the podium to say, “You think holding our children hostage to these mask mandates, which have been proven to be ineffective to prevent COVID, time and time again, is helping your case to keep our students in a hostage situation where it seems your only concern is the teachers union? Yeah, I said it! Teachers union! That’s who you guys are protecting. Then force masks on them!”

Leslie Kirshenbaum who stood at the podium also noted how Chick-Fil-A ended their mask policies for employees and the University of Florida ending their mask policy that was effective immediately.

“We voted you in. We thought you would have the best interest of our children, but it seems you’re playing politics instead. It’s no secret […]

