Political activist Stacey Abrams claims that her main goal is to amplify the voices of black Americans. One group of black leaders in Georgia have made it clear that Abrams is not representing what they believe.

According to Breitbart , the Black Americans for a Better Future Education Fund and the Georgia Black Republican Council co-hosted an event Tuesday in which they called out Abrams’ role in convincing Major League Baseball to remove this year’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

“It’s been estimated that Cobb County will lose north of $100 million in revenue and economic activity as a result of baseball’s unilateral decision to relocate the game,” Black Americans for a Better Future Education Fund founder and chairman Raynard Jackson said.

“We want to put a human face on this issue today. These are not just mere statistics and economic data that Cobb County put out.” Jackson specifically called out Abrams by name for what he says is a dishonest effort to oppose Georgia’s voting laws .

“You have one person, by the name of Stacey Abrams, who lied,” Jackson said. “She got Major League Baseball to relocate the game. She got corporations like Delta Airlines, Coca-Cola, to come out against the […]

Read the whole story at www.westernjournal.com

